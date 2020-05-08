The share price of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: FCPT] inclined by $21.01, presently trading at $21.16. The company’s shares saw 65.31% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.80 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FCPT fall by -5.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.15 compared to -1.23 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.47%, while additionally dropping -25.94% during the last 12 months. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.17% increase from the current trading price.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:FCPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FCPT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.16, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] sitting at 61.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.30. These measurements indicate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.37. Its Return on Equity is 10.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.48 and P/E Ratio of 20.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] has 73.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.80 to 32.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.