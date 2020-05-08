Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $15.54 after CLI shares went up by 4.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [NYSE:CLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.54, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50. These measurements indicate that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.57. Its Return on Equity is 5.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 189.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 189.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.90 and P/E Ratio of 15.87. These metrics all suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has 96.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.40 to 24.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.