Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ: VCEL] opened at $14.89 and closed at $14.92 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ: VCEL] had 270104.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 822.30K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.78 during that period and VCEL managed to take a rebound to 19.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ:VCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vericel Corporation [VCEL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VCEL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.15, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vericel Corporation [VCEL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vericel Corporation [VCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vericel Corporation [VCEL] sitting at -9.50% and its Gross Margin at 68.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.20. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -6.90%. These metrics suggest that this Vericel Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -87.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.03.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has 46.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 694.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.78 to 19.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.96, which indicates that it is 5.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vericel Corporation [VCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.