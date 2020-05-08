IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] saw a change by -5.54% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.53. The company is holding 40.18M shares with keeping 30.78M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 655.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -36.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.21%, trading +572.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 40.18M shares valued at 3.91 million were bought and sold.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] sitting at -38.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -54.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.49. Its Return on Equity is -58.10%, and its Return on Assets is -29.60%. These metrics suggest that this IZEA Worldwide Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has 40.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 655.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 48.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.42. This RSI suggests that IZEA Worldwide Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.