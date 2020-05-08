The share price of Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] inclined by $8.74, presently trading at $9.26. The company’s shares saw 34.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.87 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KRG fall by -9.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.01 compared to -0.97 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.11%, while additionally dropping -42.91% during the last 12 months. Kite Realty Group Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.94. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.68% increase from the current trading price.

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KRG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.26, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] sitting at 19.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.02. Its Return on Equity is 0.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Kite Realty Group Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has 89.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 824.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 19.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 8.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.