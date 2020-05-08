La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] shares went lower by -4.97% from its previous closing of 7.84, now trading at the price of $7.45, also subtracting -0.39 points. Is LJPC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LJPC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 25.58M float and a 2.62% run over in the last seven days. LJPC share price has been hovering between 13.90 and 2.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 89.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.34. Its Return on Equity is 431.20%, and its Return on Assets is -72.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LJPC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 116.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has 28.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 209.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 223.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.