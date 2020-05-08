Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] stock went up by 5.10% or 0.39 points up from its previous closing price of 7.64. The stock reached $8.03 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LADR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

LADR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.16, at one point touching $7.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -57.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -50.92% after the recent low of 2.65.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LADR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.03, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.65. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LADR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 10.23. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 123.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 995.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 8.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.