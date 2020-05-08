Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] is following unchanged trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $9.32.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ:LILAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LILAK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.32, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.77.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 269.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.85.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has 131.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.53 to 21.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.