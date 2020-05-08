LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] saw a change by 1.23% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.47. The company is holding 28.38M shares with keeping 19.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 357.41% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.85%, trading +216.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 28.38M shares valued at 1.21 million were bought and sold.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPTH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.47, with the high estimate being $2.10, the low estimate being $2.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.69. Its Return on Equity is -8.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.90%. These metrics suggest that this LightPath Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 57.08.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has 28.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 70.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 2.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 357.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 11.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.