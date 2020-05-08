Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX: LLEX] N/A by 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. Lilis Energy Inc. represents 101.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.14M with the latest information.

The Lilis Energy Inc. traded at the price of $0.19 with 972638.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LLEX shares recorded 4.24M.

Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX:LLEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLEX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $0.56, the low estimate being $0.15 and the median estimate amounting to $0.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 70.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -154.24.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,583.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30.

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has 101.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 1.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 13.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.