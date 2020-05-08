MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] saw a change by -1.21% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.48. The company is holding 52.95M shares with keeping 45.49M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 406.93% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.52%, trading +417.57% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 52.95M shares valued at 1.73 million were bought and sold.

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.38, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -70.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.60. Its Return on Equity is -55.20%, and its Return on Assets is -41.50%. These metrics suggest that this MacroGenics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has 52.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.04 to 27.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 406.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 56.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.97. This RSI suggests that MacroGenics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.