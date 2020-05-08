Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] shares went higher by 3.02% from its previous closing of 1.99, now trading at the price of $2.05, also adding 0.06 points. Is MRNS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 360399.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MRNS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 86.19M float and a -2.45% run over in the last seven days. MRNS share price has been hovering between 5.10 and 0.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRNS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.04, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.02. Its Return on Equity is -109.40%, and its Return on Assets is -79.80%. These metrics suggest that this Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.62. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has 88.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 176.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 5.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 10.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.