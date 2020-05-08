Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] gained by 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $2.38 price per share at the time. Marker Therapeutics Inc. represents 52.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 124.51M with the latest information.

The Marker Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $2.38 with 276589.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MRKR shares recorded 420.64K.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -41.32. Its Return on Equity is -43.10%, and its Return on Assets is -40.50%. These metrics suggest that this Marker Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.63.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 412.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has 52.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 9.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.