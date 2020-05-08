Meredith Corporation [MDP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $13.39 after MDP shares went up by 6.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Meredith Corporation [MDP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MDP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.39, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Meredith Corporation [MDP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Meredith Corporation [MDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meredith Corporation [MDP] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 63.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.01. Its Return on Equity is -2.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Meredith Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 239.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17.

Meredith Corporation [MDP] has 61.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 823.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.55 to 60.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 9.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Meredith Corporation [MDP] a Reliable Buy?

Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.