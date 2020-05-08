Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] took an downward turn with a change of -3.49%, trading at the price of $1.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 667077.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 787.41K shares for that time period. MLND monthly volatility recorded 11.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.44%.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MLND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.63, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] has 17.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 16.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 14.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.