Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] took an upward turn with a change of 6.53%, trading at the price of $9.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 373415.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.09M shares for that time period. COOP monthly volatility recorded 11.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.55%. PS value for COOP stocks is 0.45 with PB recorded at 0.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ:COOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give COOP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.62, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] sitting at 9.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.28. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COOP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 597.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 375.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -29.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.64 and P/E Ratio of 3.14. These metrics all suggest that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has 100.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 904.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.31 to 14.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 8.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.