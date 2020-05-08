Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] took an upward turn with a change of 0.23%, trading at the price of $8.70 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mueller Water Products Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.15M shares for that time period. MWA monthly volatility recorded 4.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.50%. PS value for MWA stocks is 1.41 with PB recorded at 2.31.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE:MWA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MWA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.70, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.25. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Mueller Water Products Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.32 and P/E Ratio of 12.78. These metrics all suggest that Mueller Water Products Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has 160.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.64 to 12.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.