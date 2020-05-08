MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MYOS] shares went higher by 0.93% from its previous closing of 1.09, now trading at the price of $1.10, also adding 0.01 points. Is MYOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MYOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 5.33M float and a -1.80% run over in the last seven days. MYOS share price has been hovering between 1.80 and 0.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MYOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MYOS an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.10, with the high estimate being $3.75, the low estimate being $3.75 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -133.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -205.35. Its Return on Equity is -152.10%, and its Return on Assets is -101.00%. These metrics suggest that this MYOS RENS Technology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.41.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has 11.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.74 to 1.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 9.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] a Reliable Buy?

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.