The share price of New Age Beverages Corporation [NASDAQ: NBEV] inclined by $1.39, presently trading at $1.44. The company’s shares saw 46.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.98 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NBEV jumped by 2.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.5000 compared to +0.0300 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.57%, while additionally dropping -71.76% during the last 12 months. New Age Beverages Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.23% increase from the current trading price.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NASDAQ:NBEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBEV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.44, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] sitting at -31.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.00. Its Return on Equity is -64.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.80%. These metrics suggest that this New Age Beverages Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has 99.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 5.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 8.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] a Reliable Buy?

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.