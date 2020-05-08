Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: NWBI] shares went higher by 3.40% from its previous closing of 10.01, now trading at the price of $10.35, also adding 0.34 points. Is NWBI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NWBI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 120.58M float and a -2.45% run over in the last seven days. NWBI share price has been hovering between 17.74 and 9.47 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:NWBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] sitting at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.70. These measurements indicate that Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.26. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NWBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.18 and P/E Ratio of 11.85. These metrics all suggest that Northwest Bancshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has 132.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.47 to 17.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.