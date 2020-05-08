Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation[OCSL] stock saw a move by -3.12% on Thursday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OCSL shares recorded 140.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] stock additionally went up by 0.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OCSL stock is set at -26.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OCSL shares showcased -21.25% decrease. OCSL saw 5.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCSL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.04, with the high estimate being $6.25, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.54.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34 and P/E Ratio of 5.07. These metrics all suggest that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has 140.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 569.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.