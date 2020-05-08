The share price of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] inclined by $0.42, presently trading at $0.40. The company’s shares saw 21.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.33 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OPTT fall by -6.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.5299 compared to -0.1030 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.41%, while additionally dropping -82.79% during the last 12 months. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.6% increase from the current trading price.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -36.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -101.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.16. Its Return on Equity is -118.00%, and its Return on Assets is -88.50%. These metrics suggest that this Ocean Power Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -8.79. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has 7.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 16.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.