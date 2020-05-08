Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] gained by 4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $4.42 price per share at the time. Oceaneering International Inc. represents 122.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 542.07M with the latest information.

The Oceaneering International Inc. traded at the price of $4.42 with 1.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OII shares recorded 2.41M.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.42, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] sitting at -14.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.50. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.10%. These metrics suggest that this Oceaneering International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has 122.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 542.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 21.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.26, which indicates that it is 15.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.