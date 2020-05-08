The share price of Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] inclined by $2.13, presently trading at $2.01. The company’s shares saw 63.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.23 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ODP fall by -9.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.25 compared to -0.21 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.19%, while additionally dropping -9.05% during the last 12 months. Office Depot Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.31% decrease from the current trading price.

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Office Depot Inc. [ODP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Office Depot Inc. [ODP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.63. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Office Depot Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 137.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.97 and P/E Ratio of 11.02. These metrics all suggest that Office Depot Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has 587.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 2.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 11.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Office Depot Inc. [ODP] a Reliable Buy?

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.