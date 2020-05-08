OFG Bancorp [NYSE: OFG] opened at $11.18 and closed at $11.04 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OFG Bancorp [NYSE: OFG] had 1.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 455.88K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.63 during that period and OFG managed to take a rebound to 24.95 in the last 52 weeks.

OFG Bancorp [NYSE:OFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding OFG Bancorp [OFG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OFG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OFG Bancorp [OFG] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of OFG Bancorp [OFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OFG Bancorp [OFG] sitting at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that OFG Bancorp [OFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.24. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OFG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OFG Bancorp [OFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. OFG Bancorp [OFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.57 and P/E Ratio of 12.33. These metrics all suggest that OFG Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

OFG Bancorp [OFG] has 54.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 618.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.63 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 5.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OFG Bancorp [OFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OFG Bancorp [OFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.