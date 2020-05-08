OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went down by -8.26% or -0.18 points down from its previous closing price of 2.24. The stock reached $2.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OPGN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

OPGN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.30, at one point touching $2.13. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -86.48%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.04% after the recent low of 0.92.

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding OpGen Inc. [OPGN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.05, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OpGen Inc. [OPGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -173.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -251.71. Its Return on Equity is -559.20%, and its Return on Assets is -131.40%. These metrics suggest that this OpGen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.39. OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has 12.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 15.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.53, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OpGen Inc. [OPGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OpGen Inc. [OPGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.