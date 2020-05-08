Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] shares went higher by 2.75% from its previous closing of 3.63, now trading at the price of $3.73, also adding 0.1 points. Is ORC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 969784.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ORC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 65.97M float and a -5.33% run over in the last seven days. ORC share price has been hovering between 6.94 and 1.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.73, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.63. Its Return on Equity is -5.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Orchid Island Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 871.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 141.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 32.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.84.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has 67.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 250.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 6.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 8.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.