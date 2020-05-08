Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE: OEC] dipped by -4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $8.50 price per share at the time. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. represents 66.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 587.37M with the latest information.

The Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. traded at the price of $8.50 with 677266.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OEC shares recorded 824.74K.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE:OEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OEC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.49, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60. Its Return on Equity is 49.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 374.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 350.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.11 and P/E Ratio of 5.99. These metrics all suggest that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] has 66.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 587.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.93 to 21.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 6.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.