Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $2.44 after OSG shares went up by 2.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give OSG an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10. Its Return on Equity is 2.60%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 206.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.31 and P/E Ratio of 25.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has 88.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 211.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 2.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 7.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] a Reliable Buy?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.