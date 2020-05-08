Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] shares went lower by -3.86% from its previous closing of 7.00, now trading at the price of $6.73, also subtracting -0.27 points. Is OMI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 740876.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OMI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 60.65M float and a -1.13% run over in the last seven days. OMI share price has been hovering between 9.69 and 2.43 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.06. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Owens & Minor Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 358.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 351.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.94.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has 60.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 424.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 9.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 10.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.