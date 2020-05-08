PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] gained by 9.05% on the last trading session, reaching $24.09 price per share at the time. PagerDuty Inc. represents 79.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.91B with the latest information.

The PagerDuty Inc. traded at the price of $24.09 with 973540.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PD shares recorded 1.33M.

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PagerDuty Inc. [PD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.09, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] sitting at -33.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.00%. These metrics suggest that this PagerDuty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.81. PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.89.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has 79.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 59.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagerDuty Inc. [PD] a Reliable Buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.