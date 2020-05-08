PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE: PAR] gained by 13.81% on the last trading session, reaching $22.50 price per share at the time. PAR Technology Corporation represents 19.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 376.82M with the latest information.

The PAR Technology Corporation traded at the price of $22.50 with 456937.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PAR shares recorded 394.52K.

PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE:PAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PAR Technology Corporation [PAR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] sitting at -7.00% and its Gross Margin at 20.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.09. Its Return on Equity is -28.00%, and its Return on Assets is -10.30%. These metrics suggest that this PAR Technology Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.02.

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] has 19.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 376.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.64 to 35.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 7.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] a Reliable Buy?

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.