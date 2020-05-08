Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] took an upward turn with a change of 2.46%, trading at the price of $4.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 280984.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 826.20K shares for that time period. PRTK monthly volatility recorded 7.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.73%. PS value for PRTK stocks is 11.99.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.59, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 78.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.55. Its Return on Equity is 661.30%, and its Return on Assets is -48.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PRTK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 117.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 105.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.46.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] has 44.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 197.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.50 to 5.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.