PBF Logistics LP[PBFX] stock saw a move by 1.12% on Thursday, touching 278471.0. Based on the recent volume, PBF Logistics LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PBFX shares recorded 60.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] stock additionally went down by -7.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PBFX stock is set at -61.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PBFX shares showcased -62.59% decrease. PBFX saw 22.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

PBF Logistics LP [NYSE:PBFX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PBF Logistics LP [PBFX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PBFX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.10, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Logistics LP [PBFX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] sitting at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.50. These measurements indicate that PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.50. Its Return on Equity is 120.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that PBF Logistics LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 763.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 763.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 4.79. These metrics all suggest that PBF Logistics LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] has 60.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 484.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.06 to 22.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 9.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Logistics LP [PBFX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.