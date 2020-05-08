Plantronics Inc.[PLT] stock saw a move by 3.36% on Thursday, touching 370963.0. Based on the recent volume, Plantronics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLT shares recorded 39.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Plantronics Inc. [PLT] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] stock additionally went down by -9.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLT stock is set at -73.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLT shares showcased -67.57% decrease. PLT saw 49.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Plantronics Inc. [PLT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.18, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plantronics Inc. [PLT] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plantronics Inc. [PLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plantronics Inc. [PLT] sitting at -7.40% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.45. Its Return on Equity is -25.90%, and its Return on Assets is -5.60%. These metrics suggest that this Plantronics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 227.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Plantronics Inc. [PLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.93.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] has 39.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 511.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.60 to 49.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 187.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 7.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plantronics Inc. [PLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plantronics Inc. [PLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.