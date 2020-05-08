PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAA] gained by 34.56% on the last trading session, reaching $35.03 price per share at the time. PRA Group Inc. represents 46.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.22B with the latest information.

The PRA Group Inc. traded at the price of $35.03 with 740287.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PRAA shares recorded 428.38K.

PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PRA Group Inc. [PRAA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.09, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 82.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.36. Its Return on Equity is 7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PRAA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 255.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 220.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 18.57. These metrics all suggest that PRA Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has 46.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.40 to 39.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PRA Group Inc. [PRAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.