Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] shares went lower by -1.55% from its previous closing of 3.22, now trading at the price of $3.17, also subtracting -0.05 points. Is PGEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 905450.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PGEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 143.25M float and a -11.94% run over in the last seven days. PGEN share price has been hovering between 8.77 and 1.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Precigen Inc. [PGEN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGEN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 32.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.17. Its Return on Equity is -144.50%, and its Return on Assets is -53.20%. These metrics suggest that this Precigen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 345.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 293.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has 193.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 612.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 8.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 11.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Precigen Inc. [PGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Precigen Inc. [PGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.