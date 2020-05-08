Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] stock went up by 4.26% or 0.06 points up from its previous closing price of 1.29. The stock reached $1.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, POAI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

POAI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.37, at one point touching $1.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -84.18%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.57% after the recent low of 1.25.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give POAI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -149.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -335.62. Its Return on Equity is -145.20%, and its Return on Assets is -85.90%. These metrics suggest that this Predictive Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has 6.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 8.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 15.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] a Reliable Buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.