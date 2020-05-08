Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] opened at $8.23 and closed at $7.73 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 79.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] had 6.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 145.11K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.47 during that period and PTGX managed to take a rebound to 16.67 in the last 52 weeks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTGX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.98, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.13. Its Return on Equity is -85.70%, and its Return on Assets is -52.30%. These metrics suggest that this Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 354.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has 27.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 216.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.47 to 16.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 210.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 9.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.71. This RSI suggests that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.