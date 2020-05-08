Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] gained by 3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. Pulmatrix Inc. represents 25.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 37.42M with the latest information.

The Pulmatrix Inc. traded at the price of $1.45 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PULM shares recorded 986.58K.

Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PULM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.45, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -114.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -180.17. Its Return on Equity is -152.50%, and its Return on Assets is -68.60%. These metrics suggest that this Pulmatrix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.08. Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.75.

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has 25.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 2.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 6.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.