QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] took an upward turn with a change of 4.37%, trading at the price of $0.82 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while QEP Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 12.27M shares for that time period. QEP monthly volatility recorded 21.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.60%. PS value for QEP stocks is 0.18 with PB recorded at 0.06.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give QEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.82, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.40 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.95. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89 and P/E Ratio of 0.51. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 259.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 214.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.89, which indicates that it is 17.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.