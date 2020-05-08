Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] saw a change by 3.53% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.55. The company is holding 51.58M shares with keeping 46.21M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.68% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -48.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.67%, trading +53.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 51.58M shares valued at 302622.0 were bought and sold.

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RDUS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.53, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] sitting at -64.80% and its Gross Margin at 90.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -76.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -66.78. Its Return on Assets is -55.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 126.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 92.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] has 51.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 774.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.32 to 29.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 6.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radius Health Inc. [RDUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.