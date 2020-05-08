RadNet Inc. [NASDAQ: RDNT] shares went higher by 8.12% from its previous closing of 13.55, now trading at the price of $14.65, also adding 1.1 points. Is RDNT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 270785.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RDNT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 41.77M float and a -4.04% run over in the last seven days. RDNT share price has been hovering between 23.45 and 5.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

RadNet Inc. [NASDAQ:RDNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to RadNet Inc. [RDNT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.65, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RadNet Inc. [RDNT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RadNet Inc. [RDNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RadNet Inc. [RDNT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 22.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.48. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RDNT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RadNet Inc. [RDNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 778.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 709.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. RadNet Inc. [RDNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 50.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

RadNet Inc. [RDNT] has 53.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 725.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.81 to 23.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 6.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RadNet Inc. [RDNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RadNet Inc. [RDNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.