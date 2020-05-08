Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] took an upward turn with a change of 10.07%, trading at the price of $7.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 893995.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Rattler Midstream LP shares have an average trading volume of 677.43K shares for that time period. RTLR monthly volatility recorded 12.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.43%. PS value for RTLR stocks is 2.59 with PB recorded at 1.57.

Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ:RTLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] is sitting at 3.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] sitting at 49.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.32. Its Return on Equity is 3.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Rattler Midstream LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.56 and P/E Ratio of 8.56. These metrics all suggest that Rattler Midstream LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has 151.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 20.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.