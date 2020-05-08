Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $1.04 after MARK shares went up by 12.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MARK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.04, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 58.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 316.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 45.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.