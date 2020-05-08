Rent-A-Center Inc.[RCII] stock saw a move by 14.65% on Thursday, touching 883242.0. Based on the recent volume, Rent-A-Center Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RCII shares recorded 56.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] stock additionally went up by 4.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RCII stock is set at -20.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RCII shares showcased -15.49% decrease. RCII saw 31.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.69 compared to high within the same period of time.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RCII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.89, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 61.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.29. Its Return on Equity is 44.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.70%. These metrics all suggest that Rent-A-Center Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.65 and P/E Ratio of 6.73. These metrics all suggest that Rent-A-Center Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has 56.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.69 to 31.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 6.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.