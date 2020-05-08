REV Group Inc. [NYSE: REVG] gained by 17.25% on the last trading session, reaching $4.95 price per share at the time. REV Group Inc. represents 65.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 278.44M with the latest information.

The REV Group Inc. traded at the price of $4.95 with 303244.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of REVG shares recorded 296.14K.

REV Group Inc. [NYSE:REVG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to REV Group Inc. [REVG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give REVG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.95, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for REV Group Inc. [REVG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of REV Group Inc. [REVG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for REV Group Inc. [REVG] sitting at 0.90% and its Gross Margin at 10.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.34. Its Return on Equity is -1.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this REV Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, REV Group Inc. [REVG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. REV Group Inc. [REVG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.88.

REV Group Inc. [REVG] has 65.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 278.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 14.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is REV Group Inc. [REVG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of REV Group Inc. [REVG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.