Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] shares went higher by 15.04% from its previous closing of 10.37, now trading at the price of $11.93, also adding 1.56 points. Is RVLV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 334075.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RVLV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 15.65M float and a -5.64% run over in the last seven days. RVLV share price has been hovering between 48.36 and 7.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RVLV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.99, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.89. Its Return on Equity is -4.80%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Revolve Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11. Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.84.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] has 74.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 771.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.17 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.