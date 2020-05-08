Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $3.60 after RBBN shares went up by 15.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RBBN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.60, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] sitting at -21.00% and its Gross Margin at 56.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.99. Its Return on Equity is -22.40%, and its Return on Assets is -14.10%. These metrics suggest that this Ribbon Communications Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.11.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has 157.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 568.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 5.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 7.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.