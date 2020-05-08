RigNet Inc.[RNET] stock saw a move by -3.45% on Thursday, touching 324675.0. Based on the recent volume, RigNet Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RNET shares recorded 22.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RigNet Inc. [RNET] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

RigNet Inc. [RNET] stock additionally went down by -14.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RNET stock is set at -88.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RNET shares showcased -79.36% decrease. RNET saw 11.34 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.77 compared to high within the same period of time.

RigNet Inc. [NASDAQ:RNET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to RigNet Inc. [RNET] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RNET an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.11, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RigNet Inc. [RNET] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of RigNet Inc. [RNET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RigNet Inc. [RNET] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.78. Its Return on Equity is -41.90%, and its Return on Assets is -7.70%. These metrics suggest that this RigNet Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RigNet Inc. [RNET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 248.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. RigNet Inc. [RNET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

RigNet Inc. [RNET] has 22.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 11.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 15.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RigNet Inc. [RNET] a Reliable Buy?

RigNet Inc. [RNET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.